Minnesota Eagles raises more than $12,800 for Hospice of the Red River Valley

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Eagles and Auxiliary donated more than $12,800 to Hospice of the Red River Valley at its recent annual state convention.

Randy Beggs, Eagles’ state president for 2020-2021 and Crookston resident, selected Hospice of the Red River Valley as the designed charity for a $5,000 donation. He presented the check to Curt Seter, development officer with Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Convention attendees then collected and contributed an additional $7,815. The 2021 State Aerie and Auxiliary Convention was held June 16-19 in Willmar, Minn.

“Hospice of the Red River Valley is so incredibly grateful to the Minnesota Eagles for their support,” Seter said. “The funds raised ensure we will continue to have the resources necessary to provide compassionate end-of-life care to our patients and their families.”

“The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international nonprofit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.

For more information about the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Eagles and Auxiliary, visit mn-eagle.com.