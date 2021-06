Times Report

Crookston Times

The Humane Society of Polk County’s thrift store is closing and they’ve announced an upcoming sale where “everything must go!”

The sale will be held Thursday, June 24 from 4-8 p.m.; Friday, June 15 from 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Humane Society which is located at 720 East Robert Street in Crookston.