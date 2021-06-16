Crookston Matrons debut new bench in front of Grand Theatre

Times Report

Matrons was established in 1901 as a service group focused on mothers with children. Their history includes remarkable efforts such as getting milk served in schools, making and wrapping bandages for both World Wars, and contributing children’s books to the library. For 2021 the Crookston Matrons purchased a children-friendly bench utilizing a matching grant from the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership.

“The location is perfect, near the entrance to Central Park and the Grand Theater,” said DCDP Chair Shirley Iverson. “Both great places to walk with kids.”