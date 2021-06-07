NMF awards $224K in final round of Emergency Relief and Recovery Grants

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) is providing $224,000 in grants to 24 organizations throughout the region through its third and final round of Emergency Relief and Recovery Grants.

The following organizations were recently awarded grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

• Agassiz Environmental Learning Center

• Bagley Senior Center

• Bemidji Community Food Shelf

• Bemidji Senior Center

• Center of Human Environment

• Clear Waters Life Center

• Clearwater County Food Shelf

• Face It Together Bemidji

• Family Safety Network

• Heritage Community Center

• Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota’s Meals on Wheels

• New Americans Integration Center

• Northland Community & Technical College Foundation

• Northwest Community Action

• Northwoods Caregivers

• Peoples Lutheran Chapel

• RiverView Health Care Auxiliary

• Stephen-Argyle Central School District

• Thief River Falls Area Food Shelf

• Tri-Valley Opportunity Council

• United Way of Bemidji Area

• Violence Intervention Project

• Warren S.O.S. Living at Home, Block Nurse Program

• White Earth Tribal and Community College

The latest awards cap off NMF’s emergency relief funding opportunities for organizations located with the 12-county northwest Minnesota region. In all, NMF has awarded $616,000 through this grant program since April 2020.

“The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is excited to help our region’s communities and nonprofits in responding to the ongoing needs of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nate Dorr, NMF’s vice president for advocacy. “We know it will take more than financial resources alone to successfully emerge from COVID. We encourage everyone who can to get fully vaccinated and to support their local businesses and nonprofits as much as they are able.”