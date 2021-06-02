Crookston Visitors Bureau hosting contest to win Minneschlagen game

Times Report

Crookston Times

As a fun way to roll out their brand new website, now through the first day of summer (June 20) the Crookston Visitors Bureau is encouraging their followers to participate in a giveaway contest to win a personalized CVB Minneschlagen game.

The rules? Simply visit their new website www.crookstoncvb.com, look around, and post a comment on their Facebook page telling what your favorite photo is from their website and why you love Crookston.

Minneschlagen, a portable hammer and nail game, was created by Matt & Allison Reck and Michael Nicholas, Crookston natives, as well as Michael’s wife Danielle, created the game which has caught national attention. For more info about the game or to order, visit their website www.minneschlagen.com