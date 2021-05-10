United Way of Crookston welcomes four new board members

Times Report

Crookston Times

The United Way of Crookston proudly announces the addition of four new Board members.

Tanner Holten is an Associate Attorney at Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson and Larson Law Firm. Tanner and his wife Lauren have two children, Cooper and Briar. Tanner is excited to be more involved in the community, meet new people and help the United Way in their mission of serving others.

Anna Olson is an Ag Banker at Bremer Bank in Crookston. Anna is excited to meet new people and make a difference in Crookston and the surrounding communities that the United Way serves.

Jennifer Erdmann and husband Chad have two children, Dokken and Elise. Jennifer has had a long relationship with the United Way of Crookston through her work with the North County Food Bank and RSVP. Jenn has seen how the United Way has made an impact on so many and wants to help further the mission of helping those in need in the Crookston community.

Ryan Wall is the Factory Manager at American Crystal Sugar in Crookston. Ryan and his wife Robin have two children, Rylee and Reid. Ryan has seen the many local agencies that are impacted by the efforts of the United Way and is excited to help members of the community thrive and succeed.

“We are honored to have each of these individuals give of their time and talent as we continue to make a difference in the lives of individuals in and around the Crookston community,” says board chair Nell DeBoer.