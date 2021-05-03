Polk County Historical Society Museum needs help identifying a mystery wooden tool

Times Report

Crookston Times

The tool was donated to the Polk County Historical Society Museum in Crookston. It’s made of wood, is 13 inches long, and has a wood screw four inches long. The hinged wing is 5.5 inches long.

If anyone knows what this tool may have been used for, they are encouraged to email Historical Society President Anne Muir at imamuir@hotmail.com or contact PCHS Secretary Twylla Altepeter at the Fertile Journal 945-6120 or fertilejournal@hwy32publishing.com.