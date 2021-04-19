United Way of Crookston makes fundraising campaign goal

Times Report

Crookston Times

The United Way of Crookston is proud to announce that, in what was dubbed as “one of the toughest years ever,” they are 1% over their fundraising campaign goal just as outgoing Executive Director Lori Wagner celebrated her last day of work April 15. “A special thank you to Lori for all of her work and dedication towards reaching this goal for our agencies!” said incoming board chair Nell DeBoer. “Of course Becky (Cymbaluk) is the second half of this dedicated team and keeps things rolling smoothly.”