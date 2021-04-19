Tri-Valley Community Forum info available online

Times Report

Crookston Times

For the safety of their community members and partners, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council will not hold in-person community forums in 2021. Rather, the agency has placed the community forum information on its website at www.tvoc.org.

Community members and agency partners in West Marshall, West Polk, and Norman Counties are asked to visit the Tri-Valley website, read the community forum information to learn more about Tri-Valley, it’s mission, programs, and two-year strategic plan board priorities.

Participants are then asked to submit comments on their community’s strengths, weaknesses, or possible community needs over the next 12 months. A link below the community forum information at www.tvoc.org will allow participants to leave comments. Comments and questions can also be emailed to trivalleymail@tvoc.org.

The survey will close on Friday, April 30.

Tri-Valley’s community forums focus on the needs of the service area, community needs, community strengths, and existing and potential services offered by Tri-Valley.

“Thank you for your participation. We Value Your Opinion!” said Tri-Valley.

For more information on the community forum information, or how to submit feedback, please contact Mitch Bakken at 800-584-7020 or mitch.bakken@tvoc.org.

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. is a non-profit community action agency headquartered in Crookston, Minn. In existence since 1965, Tri-Valley provides services in 74 counties in Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota. The mission of Tri-Valley is to provide opportunities to improve the quality of life for people and communities. For more information on services offered and job opportunities at Tri-Valley visit the website at www.tvoc.org, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TVOCInc or on Twitter at @TriValley_TVOC.