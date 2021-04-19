St. Hilaire Vintage Snowmobile Show raises money for Trails to Treatments

Times Report

Crookston Times

The St. Hilaire Vintage Snowmobile Show sponsored their 10th Annual Show to raise money for Trails To Treatments.

The committee put the fun weekend together in about two weeks because of ever-changing restrictions. The group registered 101 sleds and there were many more a long for the ride that did not register.

"Three sleds were raffled off and the event was a wonderful success!" said organizers.

The group was able to raise more than they needed, which in our area, is not uncommon!

One of the event organizers, Heidi Garry, commented, “What I love about the vintage show, trash the dress for MDS and TTT is we are all 100% volunteers and we have fun doing it. Thanks to everyone that attended! We will continue to sponsor events to help our local families fighting cancer.”