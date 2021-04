Times Report

Crookston Times

On the heels of a successful diaper drive it conducted recently, Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s are now conducting a pull-up drive throughout the month of April.

Pull-ups of all sizes will be accepted. Training pants and cash donations are also welcome.

The Longtin Agency, Inc. on South Main downtown is the drop-off location. Bring your donations between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

