Golden Link Senior Center meal, basket giveaways

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Golden Link Senior Center celebrated March as frozen food month by having a drawing to win a ticket for 31 free frozen meals and member Burton Kvernevig won.

“Burt eats at the Golden Link almost every day so he got his name in several times,” said director Corinna Doyea. “All members who ate at Golden Link during March got their name in the drawing.”

The Golden Link also gave away an Easter meal basket with all the fixings, and Bernetta Donarski was the winner of that drawing.