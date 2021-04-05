Northwestern Mental Health Center welcomes new Chief Clinical Transformation Officer

Submitted

Crookston Times

Northwestern Mental Health Center welcomes Brenda Pauley-Colter, OTR/L, MS as the agency’s new Chief Clinical Transformation Officer. Brenda brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership, program development, and change management.

Prior to joining NWMHC, Brenda held several leadership roles at Altru Health System. Most recently she served as the Director of Diagnostic Imaging, Lab, and Supply Chain. In this role, Brenda incorporated lean management principles to transform and operationalize support programs within the organization. As a Lean Facilitator in Altru’s Kaizen Promotion Office, Brenda led cultural transformation through studying of current state, facilitating process improvement activities, and coaching all levels of leadership in change management.

“Even before the pandemic, we knew we needed to focus on bringing our existing programs and services to the next level,” said Shauna Reitmeier, CEO of Northwestern Mental Health Center. “The mental and chemical health industry is changing so rapidly. We’re excited to welcome Brenda to the team to help us continue to innovate and provide the very best services for our clients.”

Brenda has Bachelor of Science degrees in Occupational Therapy and Recreation Administration from the University of North Dakota. She earned her Master of Science degree in Health Care Leadership from the University of Mary. Brenda also completed advanced training in the Lean Management Model at the Virginia Mason Institute in Seattle, Washington.

“I am excited to join this team of professionals that are ready to meet the challenges of delivering care during a time when our services are so important to the clients in our region,” said Brenda.

About NWMHC

Northwestern Mental Health Center (NWMHC) is a private, non-profit community mental health organization based in Crookston, Minnesota. Our organization provides a full range of mental health and substance use disorder services to individuals, children and families in northwestern Minnesota. NWMHC has more than 130 employees and partners with a team of professionals throughout the community to assure that those seeking assistance receive the best possible options for their care. For more information, visit nwmhc.org.