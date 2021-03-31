Trinity Lutheran in Crookston to offer two Easter Sunday worship services

Submitted

Crookston Times

Trinity Lutheran Crookston will host Easter worship at 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. Trinity has increased “limited” seating in the sanctuary to 150 people using every other pew. Everyone who attends Easter worship will register at either the Broadway or parking lot entrance.

Everyone will wear facemasks, social distance, and be ushered to an open pew. As you enter the sanctuary you will receive a pre-made communion cup that you will hold through the service until the time of communion. People will commune in their pews at the appropriate time in the service. An offering plate will be available as you enter or leave the sanctuary.

We do ask that family units arrive at church together (no saving seats) The doors to Trinity Lutheran will open twenty minutes before the worship start time.

If you are hosting out-of-town guests, please consider the safest worship option for your group which might be attending via one of our 9:00 a.m. broadcasts by KROX radio, Crookston Cable Channel 3, or Facebook Live. Be prepared to have your own bread and wine/juice to share communion among your guests.

For more information about Trinity Lutheran Church, call (218) 281-4276 or visit online at www.trinitycrookston.org Find us on Facebook at Trinity Lutheran Church, Crookston MN