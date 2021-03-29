Crookston Kiwanis gathers donations for school Hygiene Project

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s recently received funds and donations of hygiene items for students at Washington and Highland Elementary Schools for the schools’ hygiene project.

Kiwanis leaders for the project include Diane Seddon and Susan Sylvester as they’ve been working with school leaders on specific needs for each grade.

The Hygiene Project received a $3,000 grant from the Crookston Area Community Fund, $150 gift card from Walmart and dental hygiene supplies of toothbrushes and toothpaste from Longtin Agency.