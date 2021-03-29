BLC-Crookston participates in virtual remembrance and renewal service

Times Report

Crookston Times

On March 23, residents/tenants, family members and employees at Benedictine Living Community – Crookston (Villa St. Vincent and The SUMMIT) along with other Benedictine Living Communities gathered to remember those who have passed, and to honor all employees, in a virtual Remembrance and Renewal Service livestreamed from St. Thomas More Catholic Church, St. Paul.

One year ago, care centers and assisted livings across our nation closed their doors to visitors to reduce the threat of COVID-19 from spreading to vulnerable seniors. Benedictine Living Communities instituted aggressive infection control measures. Employees stepped up to be family, friends and support to residents/tenants who began visiting with their family members and friends through windows or technology.

“March is also the month when spring returns and we celebrate the Feast Day of St. Benedict. It is the perfect time for us to pause, reflect and remember what we have been through this last year and what we have to look forward to as a faith community caring for our residents” said Jerry Carley, Benedictine president/CEO.

The Benedictine Remembrance and Renewal Service featured a special message from Sister Beverly Raway, OSB, prioress of St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth; a virtual choir of Benedictine employees; readings and reflections from Benedictine leaders; and a video thank you from residents/tenants and family members from Benedictine communities in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Each Benedictine Community hosted a watch party and fellowship gathering after the service.

The Remembrance and Renewal Service and gatherings were made possible with funding provided by the Benedictine Foundation.

“With COVID-19 and all the restrictions that were put in place to safeguard our residents/tenants and our employees, it has been a difficult year. In addition to reflecting on the past year, we are giving thanks for the support we received from our community and each other,” said Judy Hulst, BLC – Crookston executive director.

Benedictine Living Community – Crookston, is a member of Benedictine, a nationally recognized, non-profit senior care organization based in Duluth, Minn., sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, Duluth.