‘Snodeo’ event benefits Hospice of the Red River Valley

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club recently announced this year’s Hospice Ride, held in February, raised more than $10,700 for Hospice of the Red River Valley. More than 20 riders participated in the one-day event that began and ended in Naytahwaush, Minn.

The Nightriders presented a check to Curt Seter, development officer for Hospice of the Red River Valley, at their annual Snodeo, which was held March 6-7. Anna Paul was the top fundraiser and collected more than $1,700 in pledges for this year’s event.

Over the past 17 years, participants have raised more $140,000 for Hospice of the Red River Valley. The money raised helps provide medical, emotional, spiritual and grief support for hospice patients and their families.

“Hospice of the Red River Valley is so incredibly grateful to the community of Naytahwaush, the Naytahwaush Nightriders and the surrounding area for their generous and continuous financial support of our organization,” Seter said. “The funds raised by the annual Hospice Ride are an essential component in ensuring that Hospice of the Red River Valley will have the resources necessary to provide compassionate end-of-life care to our patients and their families in the Naytahwaush area.”

For more information about future events or membership in the Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club, visit www.naytahwaushnightriders.com.