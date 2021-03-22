‘Ride the Wind for Wendy’ donates to the H.O.P.E. Coalition

Times Report

The 5th Annual Ride the Wind for Wendy event in memory of Wendy (Shereck) Reitmeier took place on August 29, 2020. Wendy was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in September 2015.

“My dad and I and everyone behind the scenes would like to say thank for the support over the last five years. For making this memorial ride far greater than we ever anticipated,” said Dylan Reitmeier, Wendy’s son and co-founder of the event.

This year, proceeds from the event went to the H.O.P.E. Coalition and Ruff Start Rescue. The H.O.P.E. Coalition is a group of individuals and organizations within eight northwest Minnesota counties dedicated to ending death by suicide in northwest Minnesota through help, outreach, prevention, and education. Northwestern Mental Health Center is the fiscal host for the H.O.P.E. Coalition. Past recipients include the Project Lifesaver program, RiverView Health, and Trails to Treatment.

“We really whole heartedly look to put funds in the local hands and programs that can help our community find the help they need,” said Dylan. “Again, thank you for the overwhelming support the community and the surrounding areas that have brought to us to make this a huge success.”