Carlson and Thorfinnson named to NMF Board

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) has announced three new members of their Board of Directors.

• Jason Carlson: Jason lives in McIntosh and is the CEO of Tri-Valley Opportunity Council. He helps provide opportunities for disadvantaged and vulnerable populations in northwest Minnesota. He is passionate about improving the quality of life for people and communities in our region. Carlson has been a long-time supporter of NMF initiatives and is excited to help advance the work of the NMF.

• Kristi Thorfinnson: Kristi lives in Crookston and works a as the Housing Specialist Coordinator and Community Development assistant for the Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. She is involved with the federal homeless initiative, Continuum of Care, and is passionate about advancing personal, professional, and community opportunities in the region. She looks forward to using her background to navigate our region’s unique strengths and challenges.

•Kaitlyn Grenier: Kaitlyn lives in Bemidji and serves as Co-Director of a community led grassroots Native nonprofit organization, Manidoo Ogitigaan. She is passionate about achieving cultural equity and working on social and environmental justice issues in our region.

"We are excited to welcome these new directors to our board. They bring their unique insight, perspectives, and expertise to further the work of the Foundation and strengthen our region,” said Kristin Eggerling, board chair.

To learn more about the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, visit www.nwmf.org.