Sisters of St. Joseph deliver food to Care and Share

Catholic Sisters Week has been observed in the United States for eight years and this year’s observance coincides with the beginning of International Women’s Day on March 8 and will run through March 14.

Event organizers felt challenged by the global pandemic which has made in person events impossible to hold. Some members of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious recognized that the pandemic had created food insecurity, a situation addressed at holiday times through generous donors but did not meet the year-round need.

During the past month, Sisters, Associates and Employees of the Congregation of St. Joseph have planned ways and events to highlight feed insecurity in their local areas which include Wheeling, WV, Cleveland, OH, Kalamazoo, MI, LaGrange Park, IL, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, LA, and Wichita, KS.

Closer to home, Sisters and Associates of the Congregation of St. Joseph in Crookston, MN took advantage of a sale at a local grocery store and delivered meat on March 8 to the Care and Share Center, a facility that offers housing and meals to persons in need.