Firefighters hosting Mother’s Day Raffle

Crookston Times

The Crookston Firefighters Association is having a Mother’s Day Cash Raffle with the drawing scheduled for Mother’s Day May 9 at 5 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. Proceeds from the raffle will be going towards their fire truck fund and tickets are now available. Tickets are $50 each and only 300 tickets will be sold.

Cash prizes include $5,000 for first place and $600 each for second, third, fourth and fifth place.

Tickets can be purchased from any firefighter plus they have a post on Facebook that says they will accommodate Venmo online payments as well. You do not need to be present to win and you must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket or win a prize. The winner will be responsible for any applicable fees or taxes. (License #34918)

To purchase tickets, call the Crookston Fire Department at 218-281-4584, contact a firefighter or send a message to their Facebook page or post a comment.