Golden Link Senior Center hosting Lent soup fundraiser on Ash Wednesday Feb. 17

The Golden Link Senior Center of Crookston will be hosting a Lent soup fundraiser on Ash Wednesday, February 17. They’ll offer five non-meat soups for the community to buy hot on Feb. 17 and freeze for eating on Fridays during lent.

Golden Link director Corinna Doyea says they’ll offer pint or quart containers that are microwaveable for easy reheating and the costs will be $4.50 for a pint or $8 for a quart.

The soups that will be available include:

• Old Fashioned Tomato Soup - creamy tomato with tomato chunks

• Cheesy California Medley Soup - broccoli, cauliflower and carrot blend in cheese sauce

• Vegetable Noodle Soup - Made with a beef base

• Dumpling Soup - Made with chicken base using knoefla (German) dumplings

• Cream of Potato Soup - Made with a ham base

Call the Golden Link at 281-3072 if you would like to reserve some soup.

Note: They will not be selling their usual bean or split pea soups and the dumpling or vegetable soups available will not have meat in them.