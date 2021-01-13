Carlson thanks 632 Tri-Valley staff for their work in 2020

Submitted

Crookston Times

I hope all readers had a peaceful and restful holiday season.

Updates are again going to be brief this month. On the program side, all of our Migrant and Seasonal Head Start centers are shut down for the time being but staff are busy planning for the 2021 season. We are still in a holding pattern with our STOP School Violence grants through the Northwest MN Council of Collaboratives. Community Services is just wrapping up a hugely successful effort in the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program. They did such good work, they were asked to help an agency in St. Paul.

On the admin side of things, I think it is safe to say that our transition from Empower Retirement to Mutual of America has been a successful one. Mutual of America is very eager to please, so if there is anything that you feel can be improved on or seems in any way out of place with your retirement account, please contact our HR Department. Even though the process technically wrapped up in January, I am happy to report that an internal focus group of staff has agreed upon a replacement for the Cyber Recruiter applicant tracking system. I want to thank all involved for engaging in a robust process that will soon provide us with a powerful new tool to recruit, hire, and retain staff.

Lastly, because this is the December 2020 newsletter, I want to thank all 632 people who worked for Tri-Valley in 2020. Your resilience and commitment to those we serve has been beyond admirable. Day after day, you confronted new challenges brought forth by the pandemic, you didn’t run away. You dealt with uncertainly at work and uncertainty at home but still provided needed services to our communities. We know the pandemic is far from over, but we can now see some light at the end of the tunnel due to vaccinations now happening. Be proud of what you have done and remain vigilant until we are past the point of COVID-19 impacting our daily lives. Know that your contributions to Tri-Valley’s mission are appreciated more than words can express. Let’s look forward to good things in 2021.