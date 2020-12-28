Toys for Tots 2020 bottom line grows

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with City of Crookston employees, for years have been delivering toys to kids in Crookston. The latest tally:

• Widseth: $100

• CHS Student Athletes/Activities Participants: $225

• Peter & Patricia Ramstad: $50

• Mathein Study Club: $50

• Amy & Norman Ellingson: $50

• Otter Tail Power Company: $150

• LouAnn & Tom Mulvaney: $100

• Anonymous (2): $145

• Ray & Terry Dusek : $50

• Don & Mary Cavalier: $125

Total: $6,736