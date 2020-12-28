Toys for Tots 2020 bottom line grows
Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with City of Crookston employees, for years have been delivering toys to kids in Crookston. The latest tally:
• Widseth: $100
• CHS Student Athletes/Activities Participants: $225
• Peter & Patricia Ramstad: $50
• Mathein Study Club: $50
• Amy & Norman Ellingson: $50
• Otter Tail Power Company: $150
• LouAnn & Tom Mulvaney: $100
• Anonymous (2): $145
• Ray & Terry Dusek : $50
• Don & Mary Cavalier: $125
Total: $6,736