Benedictine Living Community – Crookston cash/grocery drive taking place in November

The Benedictine Living Community | Crookston’s Mission Integration-sponsored cash and grocery drive will be taking place through the month of November.

The public is invited to participate. Cash and non-perishable food items are being collected all month long at the Benedictine Villa St. Vincent’s (The Villa) front entrance.

Not only does Benedictine Living Community Crookston’s mission include compassionate and quality care to its resident and tenants, but also “attention to the underserved” and “creating compassionate communities.”

All proceeds will be donated to the Care and Share.