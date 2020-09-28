United Way of Crookston online auction Nov. 2-6

United Way of Crookston will be hosting an online auction November 2-6 to raise money for the 20 local agencies and initiatives they support, and they’re now accepting donated items.

Due to safety concerns for the community, they had to cancel major fundraising events like the Soup & Chili Cookoff, Jail & Bail live event, and the Golf Scramble at Minakwa Golf Course, plus their annual awards banquet, so the new online auction will be a way to supplement funds that could have been raised.

They’ve already received a few items and the United Way encourages donors to look at purchasing items from local retailers and home businesses for the auction as a way to help out Crookston area businesses.

If you have items you’d like to donate for the auction, call the United Way office at 281-1715, email lori@unitedwayofcrookston.org, or send them a message on Facebook.