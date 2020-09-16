Hospice of the RRV offers free support programs

Submitted

Crookston Times

Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering free virtual educational workshops for adults who have recently experienced the death of a loved one. All classes will be held virtually/online and are free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Grief During a Pandemic

Join us for a one-session class focused on grief in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grief affects us through many types of losses. Participants will learn about different types of losses and grief, as well as practical ways to cope with their grief during this unique time. This virtual class is free and open to the public. Registration is required one day prior to the class date.

TWO CLASS TIMES AVAILABLE

• Thursday, Sept. 24 from 1-2:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 24 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Guided Mindfulness for Grief

Join us for a virtual, guided mindfulness session to explore grief and healing through mindfulness and visualization techniques. The session will help attendees cultivate positive self-care through mindfulness, breathing exercises, visualization and meditation. No experience is necessary for this class. It’s important participants join from a comfortable location with minimal distractions. This virtual class is free and open to the public. Registration is required one day prior to the class date.

• Thursday, Oct. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Register for classes online at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief support department, or email grief@hrrv.org.

About Hospice of the Red River Valley

Hospice of the Red River Valley is an independent, nonprofit hospice serving more than 30 counties in North Dakota and Minnesota. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual and grief needs. For more information, call toll free 800-237-4629, email questions@hrrv.org or visit www.hrrv.org.