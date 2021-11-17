American Legion Auxiliary, Nels T Wold Unit 20 celebrates 101st birthday

Submitted

American Legion Auxiliary, Nels T Wold Unit 20 recently celebrated its 101st birthday on November 14th. In commemoration, an excerpt taken from the American Legion Auxiliary Magazine published in March 2020 was shared by Sharon Lanctot, President, Nels T Wold Unit 20:

"We are the American Legion Auxiliary.

We are called to serve.

We respect our country and the service of those who defend our freedoms.

We are loyal to our United States Constitution and to those who protect it.

We are humbled by the courage of our veterans and their families

We are alone, yet we stand together.

We are daughters, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers. We are family.

We are of every color. We are of every faith.

We are of every age.

We are anyone and everyone.

We are common and extraordinary.

We are citizens.

We live in small towns.

We live in Suburbs.

We live in Cities.

We work in fields, in factories, warehouses, offices, at home.

We are a community. We help one another.

We love our flag and all it stands for.

We are many. We are one.

We are the American Legion Auxiliary. A Community of Volunteers Serving Veterans, Military and their Families.

We commit ourselves to the ideal: Service not Self."