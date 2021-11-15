Disabled American Veterans volunteer drivers needed

Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota

Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota

Disabled American Veterans “DAV” of Minnesota offers free transportation to medical appointments at Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, support in filing claims and benefits, and connections to other veterans through Outdoors Programs for Minnesota’s disabled veterans.

The need for support so far in 2021 has exceeded the needs of 2020. With the help of volunteers, DAV MN has provided 15,000 transports for Minnesota veterans to attend medical appointments at Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Centers. Volunteers have logged 30,288 hours and 626,318 miles in the first nine months of 2021.

However, recent regulations requiring volunteer drivers be vaccinated is stressing the system in Blue Earth, Brown and Sibley Counties as well as in the St. Cloud Area. Volunteer drivers are needed today to meet the needs of veterans. Become a volunteer driver. Visit davmn.org or call 651-291-1212 today.

This Veterans Day, make a commitment to support veterans by becoming a volunteer driver for DAV MN.

About Minnesota DAV:

DAV of Minnesota is membership organization made up exclusively of Minnesota men and women disabled in our nation’s defense and is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. Statewide there are more than 19,000 members. DAV MN’s network of services — free of charge to all veterans — is supported by membership dues and charitable contributions. DAV MN also has a foundation that acts as the charitable “giving arm,” providing financial resources for projects and programs directly supporting veterans and their families throughout Minnesota. The DAV of MN Foundation was Founded in 1994 and supports veteran-related programs, services, projects, and community grants aimed at filling the gaps and needs of Minnesota Veterans and their families.