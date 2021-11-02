Veterans Day program and meal to be held at Golden Link Nov. 11

Times Report

Crookston Times

A Veterans Day program presented by the American Legion, VFW, DAV and Auxiliaries, Yellow Ribbon Committee and Cathedral School Choir with Director Matt Proulx will be held in Crookston on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center. A free sloppy joe's and fries lunch will be provided for veterans.

A free evening meal is also planned for veterans and their spouses or significant others from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Golden Link. On the menu will be meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, bun, dessert, coffee and water. The meal is provided by the Golden Link in conjunction with the United Way and Veteran Auxiliaries.

Sign up or contact the Golden Link at 281-3072 by 3 p.m. on November 9, 2021 to reserve your spot. Prior registration is necessary.