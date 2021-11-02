American Legion Auxiliary attends 101st Annual Fall Conference

Submitted

Area District 9 members of the American Legion Auxiliary recently attended the 101st Annual Fall Conference held Oct 21-23, 2021. The Auxiliary Conference was held at the Shooting Star Casino & Hotel, in Mahnomen, MN and was hosted by Detroit Lakes Auxiliary and Post.

The highlights of the convention were the attendance of National American Legion Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel from Kentucky and two speakers on PTSD, Veterans Suicide and How We Can Help.

State Department President Patti Coleman was the presiding officer. Her Department President’s Project this year will benefit the holistic therapies offered at the Eagles Healing Nest in Sauk Centre. The Eagles Healing Nest not only offers refuge and healing to veterans but also to their families and children. About nine hundred pairs of pajamas of all sizes were collected at the Conference.

Throughout the Conference the Department Chairman including Lynn Carr, Thief River Falls on Poppies, Mary Efta, Argyle on Leadership,and Joanie Krantz, Karlstad on Junior Activities presented their programs for the year.

Joanie Krantz, Karlstad won First Place in the Poppy Promotion Poster Contest. District 9 headed by Cheryl Grover won First Place in overall competition for membership and chaired the District 9 skit.

Alana Kuznia of Argyle and Sharon Lanctot and Margee Keller of Crookston served as Pages for the convention. Past Department President Jean Walker from Warren attended and brought greetings to attendees.