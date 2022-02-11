Crookston area National Guard members return after 11-month deployment

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

Minnesota National Guard members from the Crookston area returned home February 9 after an 11-month deployment to the Middle East, also serving in Afghanistan during the Kabul Airport chaos. Parents, spouses, children, siblings, friends, family and well-wishers packed the Crookston National Guard Armory to greet the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion 136th Infantry Bravo Company soldiers as they arrived.

Approximately 138 soldiers were deployed.

A welcoming hug for a returning soldier
1st Sgt Rodney Welch waits for soldiers to get off the bus outside the Crookston National Guard Armory
Emily Luckow, Jennifer Ross and Tina Cameron wait for the soldiers to drive through downtown Crookston on their way to the Armory after their 11-month deployment
Hugs for dad
Two young ladies greet their daddy at the Armory
Military representatives from the American Legion Post 22, Disabled American Veterans and other organizations wait to greet the soldiers outside the National Guard Armory
SPC Schlangen gets ready for a photo with his mom
Group hug and a photo
B Company 2nd Combined Arms Battalion 136th Infantry soldiers wait to be dismissed to their families
Soldiers arrive at the Armory
Soldiers depart the bus and walk into the Armory
First Sergeant Rodney Welch shakes hands with the arriving soldiers