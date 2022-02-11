Crookston area National Guard members return after 11-month deployment

Minnesota National Guard members from the Crookston area returned home February 9 after an 11-month deployment to the Middle East, also serving in Afghanistan during the Kabul Airport chaos. Parents, spouses, children, siblings, friends, family and well-wishers packed the Crookston National Guard Armory to greet the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion 136th Infantry Bravo Company soldiers as they arrived.

Approximately 138 soldiers were deployed.