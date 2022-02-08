Crookston National Guard soldiers returning February 9 from year-long deployment

Minnesota National Guard soldiers from the Crookston area will be returning February 9 after serving in the Middle East and in Afghanistan during the Kabul Airport chaos for a year, and the community is invited to gather downtown on Broadway to help welcome them home.

A soldier's parent shared with the Times that they will arrive in Crookston at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9. The community is encouraged to gather on Broadway at 3:30 p.m. in anticipation of the soldiers' bus arrival.

The Times will be live on Facebook during their arrival.