Crookston area troops sent off with parade escort

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston National Guard Company B, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry were sent off in style Tuesday with a parade-like escort by multiple law enforcement agencies, fire department/association, and community supporters as they travel to Fort Bliss, Texas for training while they prepare for their nine-month deployment overseas as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

The deployed soldiers will mobilize and resume responsibilities with the CENTCOM Area of Operations assuming the Operation Spartan Shield response force mission.

Approximately 1,100 soldiers from Task Force 1-194 which includes Crookston, Brainerd, Camp Ripley, Sauk Centre, St. Cloud, East St. Paul, Detroit Lakes, and Cottage Grove are part of the Minnesota group.