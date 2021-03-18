Crookston area troops sent off with parade escort

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston National Guard Company B, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry were sent off in style Tuesday with a parade-like escort by multiple law enforcement agencies, fire department/association, and community supporters as they travel to Fort Bliss, Texas for training while they prepare for their nine-month deployment overseas as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

The deployed soldiers will mobilize and resume responsibilities with the CENTCOM Area of Operations assuming the Operation Spartan Shield response force mission.

Approximately 1,100 soldiers from Task Force 1-194 which includes Crookston, Brainerd, Camp Ripley, Sauk Centre, St. Cloud, East St. Paul, Detroit Lakes, and Cottage Grove are part of the Minnesota group.

Community supporters included Reese Delage who held a sign in support of her brother, Justin Hulst, who is deploying, and their grandmother Pam Delage.
A view downtown on Main during the parade
Supporters gather on the corner of 2nd St. and Main
Fire trucks participated in the escort for the troops
People with flags and signs gathered for the parade
Here, a relative of a soldier shows off her sign
Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the troop's escort
Troop supporters outside the VFW Post 1902
Troop buses paraded down Main Street as the soldiers left for training in Texas before deploying overseas
Supporters wave to the troops
Soldiers and their families gathered for a social Monday
A group photo of the troops and their families at a social at the Armory Monday