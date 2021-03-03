More than 1,000 Minnesota Guardsmen to deploy to the Middle East

Submitted

Approximately 1,100 Soldiers from Task Force 1-194 are preparing to deploy to the Middle East for a nine-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

While deployed, the Soldiers will mobilize and resume responsibilities within the CENTCOM Area of Operations assuming the Operation Spartan Shield response force mission.

“This task force will bring together Soldiers from several units across the state,” said Lt. Col. Jacob Helgestad, commander of Task Force 1-194. “Our Soldiers are well-trained and ready for this mission and I’m confident they will represent the State of Minnesota well.”

The unit’s deployment ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/194Armor at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are asked to view the ceremony virtually.

The task force includes Soldiers from the following units:

1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor - Brainerd

Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor – Camp Ripley

Company A, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor – Sauk Centre

Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor – St. Cloud

Company C, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor – East St. Paul

Company A, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry – Detroit Lakes

Company B, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry – Crookston

Company C, 134th Brigade Support Battalion – Cottage Grove

Company G, 134th Brigade Support Battalion – Camp Ripley

The Soldiers will travel to Fort Bliss, Texas for additional training prior to traveling overseas.

