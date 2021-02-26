Crookston National Guard unit deploying overseas, support the troops March 8-16

Times Report

Crookston Times

A Crookston National Guard unit will be deploying overseas and the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon committee hopes the community will show their support March 8-16. They're asking individuals and businesses to proudly display the American flag, put a yellow ribbon on their door, or hang a supporting message in their windows.

"Please share this message far and wide," said an email blast from the Crookston Chamber. "Let's show our support for our troops."

"If you would like to help hang yellow ribbons please meet with the Chamber office at 11:00am Friday, March 5th."

For further questions contact Bill & Jamie Cassavant at 218-289-0865 or the Chamber at 218-281-4320.