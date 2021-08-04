Crookston Classic Cruisers gear up for Ox Cart Days 'Run to the Inn'

Times Report

The Crookston Classic Cruisers are gearing up for another festive presence at the annual Ox Cart Days Festival later this month, but you won’t find them in their traditional Central Park location.

Instead, the Cruisers are doing a “Run to the Inn,” the Crookston Inn and its neighbor to the north, the Cobblestone Inn, specifically.

Things get started Friday, Aug. 20, rain or shine, with Cruise Night beginning at 7 p.m. at the two hotels. Then, registration for Saturday’s event runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lots of the two hotels, with the “Run to the Inn” continuing until 4 p.m. There will be a live DJ.

If you have a antique or classic car or a hot rod and you want to participate, it’s $10 per entry. The first 200 participants will receive a dash plaque.