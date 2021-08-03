Ox Cart Days at UMN Crookston: Ice-Cream Social and lots more Aug. 18

Times Report

The Northwest Research and Outreach Center along with the Office of Outreach & Engagement at the University of Minnesota Crookston will host the annual Ox Cart Days Ice Cream Social on Wednesday, August 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC) Lot J (rain site: Northern Lights Lounge, Sargeant Student Center).

Members of the campus and the Crookston community are invited to enjoy free ice cream.

Furthermore, as part of the Ox Cart Days festivities, there will be a Veterans Recognition Ceremony honoring select local veterans. The ceremony is hosted by the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group. This year’s Veteran’s ceremony will be held in the Charles H. Casey Equine Arena in the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC) on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus.

Dewey Thorbeck, a co-architect for the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC), located on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus, will be available with his book, Agricultural Landscapes: Seeing Rural Through Design (Routledge 2019) Wednesday, August 18 at 3 p.m. Prior to the book signing, Thorbeck will be having an informal discussion with the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) at 2 p.m. in UTOC.

At 4:30 p.m. the first clue for the 2021 Ox Cart Days Medallion Hunt will be announced. The University of Minnesota Crookston bookstore will be open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 for the ice cream social. State fair tickets will be available for $13 and the Bookstore will offer 20% off all Maroon and Gold fashions and gifts.