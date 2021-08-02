Ox Cart Days 5K, Little Tykes Run Saturday morning, Aug. 21

Times Report

The Ox Cart Days 5K/Little Tykes race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The runs will begin on Second Street in downtown Crookston. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., followed by the Little Tykes Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K Run at 9 a.m.

Online registration is preferred at: https://www.raceentry.com/ox-cart-5k-and-little-tykes-race/race-information

The cost is $25 for the 5K and there is no fee for the Little Tykes race.