Ox Cart Days 5K, Little Tykes Run Saturday morning, Aug. 21
Runs will start on Second Street downtown
Times Report
The Ox Cart Days 5K/Little Tykes race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The runs will begin on Second Street in downtown Crookston. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., followed by the Little Tykes Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K Run at 9 a.m.
Online registration is preferred at: https://www.raceentry.com/ox-cart-5k-and-little-tykes-race/race-information
The cost is $25 for the 5K and there is no fee for the Little Tykes race.