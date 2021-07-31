Crookston Summer Arts Safari to perform 'Frozen' this year

Times Report

The 2021 Crookston Summer Arts Safari for third through ninth-graders will perform “Frozen” this year.

The initiative for young actors is sponsored by Crookston Community Theatre.

Registration will take place on Monday, Aug. 16 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Highland School. The cost is $25 and includes a t-shirt.

Practice will begin on Aug. 16 and continue to Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the Highland School large group room. Bring your own lunch and water bottle.

Performances will be on Friday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 21 at 111 a.m. in the Crookston High School auditorium. Tickets for those age 13 and older are $5, kids age 6 to 12 are $3, and any children younger than that get in free.

Questions? Call Fugi Baig at 281-1785.