Northwest School of Agriculture Reunion at UMN Crookston Aug. 19

The Northwest School of Agriculture (NWSA) Alumni Association welcomes alumni back to the University of Minnesota Crookston campus Thursday, August 19, for their annual reunion. This year's reunion is an all-school reunion and all alumni of the Northwest School of Agriculture are encouraged to attend. For information or to register for the alumni reunion, contact Angelika Huglen in the Office of University and Alumni Relations at 281-8401.

The 2021 reunion marks a return to campus for the NWSA alumni as the 2020 reunion was canceled due to COVID-19. Three outstanding alumni will be honored with the Top Aggie award, which is the highest honor given to Northwest School alumni. The award recognizes those who have displayed exemplary commitment and service to community, education, family, or in their occupational field. This year’s recipients are Vern Cleveland 1964, Gardner, N.D., Ed Grove 1955, Yorba Linda, Calif., and Gordon Syverson 1954, Fosston, Minn.

The NWSA was a residential high school located on the Crookston campus from 1906-68. The reunion is planned by the Office ofUniversity and Alumni Relations in cooperation with the NWSA Alumni Association board.

2021 NWSA Reunion Schedule

10:00 a.m. - Open Mic Morning (session for all athletes and cheerleaders) - Wellness Center

10:30 a.m. - Registration and Refreshments - Northern Lights Lounge, Sargeant Student Center

11:30 a.m. - Top Aggie Luncheon and Annual Meeting - Bede Ballroom, Sergeant Student Center

1:30 p.m. - Class Meetings and Photos - Rooms are assigned

3:30 p.m. - Happy Hour Special - Includes hors d’oeuvres, complimentary beer/wine/refreshments, and music from the 50s and 60s featuring the band, Kenny and the Classics - Peterson Gazebo, Campus Mall