Northwest Minnesota Arts Council dishes out annual awards

Times Report

Three awards are given each year to recognize artists and arts advocates within the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council's seven-county region who stand out in terms of artistry or volunteerism in the arts. “Of the Year” Award winners were nominated by area residents.

Of the Year Award Winners include:

Connie Nelson of Hallock will be awarded the Northwest Artist of the Year Award for visual and performing arts. Connie has a strong history in the arts in our region. She is a visual artist who has painted many murals. She is also an actress, director, and set designer. The Artist of the Year award can be given to any discipline artist including visual, performing, or creative writing who are emerging or at a mid-way point in their artistic endeavors. It is a cash award of $500.

Annethea "Ann" Novacek of Greenbush will be awarded the Northwest Arts Advocate of the Year Award. Novacek is a visual artist and an advocate for artists. She is a prolific painter and has been an active member of Artists Unlimited. The Arts Advocate of the Year award is $500 and includes arts from all disciplines.

Donald Kakaygeesick of Warroad will receive the Northwest Star Award. Kakaygeesick had a long history of representing Warroad and Roseau County in the arts field. The Kakaygeesick name is synonymous with Warroad history, culture and art. He paints in the well-known Indigenous style called, “Woodland School of Art.” This visionary style emphasizes outlines and X-ray views of people, animals, and plant life. This award comes with $5,000. Artists can only receive the Northwest Star Award once as a lifetime achievement award.

These awards will be presented on Thursday, August 26 in Warroad at the Allison Park Pavilion. Mingling, food, and live music begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program at 6 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to everyone.

For more information about these awards, see http://www.northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org/

Funding for Northwest Star and Northwest Artist of the Year comes from The McKnight Foundation. Funding for Northwest Arts Advocate of the Year comes from the Minnesota State Legislature.