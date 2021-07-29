MN Department of Ag hosting series of free waste pesticide collections

Times Report

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting a series of free waste pesticide collections available to 11 northwestern Minnesota counties. Residents from Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties may attend any of the five collection sites in August.

The program accepts unwanted, unusable agricultural and consumer-type pesticides including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and rodenticides. However, crop oils, adjuvants, pesticide rinsate, fertilizer, treated seed, contaminated soil, and empty pesticide containers will not be accepted.

The collections are open to farmers, homeowners, commercial pesticide applicators, golf courses, lawn care companies, structural pest control operators, and other pesticide users. No pre-registration for the MDA events is required.

The 2021 MDA collections will be held at the following locations and times:

August 3

West Central Ag

334 1st St. SE, Ulen

2 – 4 p.m.

August 4

CHS Ag Services

3035 Highway 75 S, Crookston

9 – 11 a.m.

August 4

CHS Ag Services

624 3rd St. W, Thief River Falls

2 – 4 p.m.

August 5

CHS Ag Services

420 S Main, Warren

9 – 11 a.m.

August 5

Nutrient Ag Solutions

1275 Atlantic Ave. S, Hallock

2 – 4 p.m.

Collection sites will accept up to 300 pounds of eligible product at no cost. The MDA requests that citizens call 612 214-6843 to provide advance notification if they wish to drop off more than 300 pounds of product.

The MDA has collected over 8 million pounds of pesticides around the state since the Waste Pesticide Collection Program started in 1990.