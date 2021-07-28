RiverView Health Auxiliary, Vitalant hosting blood drive Aug. 3

Times Report

People often wait for a major tragedy to strike to consider donating blood. But every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, meaning tragedies on an individual scale are happening daily. Donate now to ensure they have what they need when their tragedy strikes.

RiverView Health Auxiliary, in cooperation with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is sponsoring a blood drive on Tuesday, August 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the RiverView Home Care building, 721 S Minnesota Street.

To be a donor, you must be at least 16 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and be able to show an ID containing your legal name and one of the following: birth date, Social Security number, USB donor number, or photo ID.

If you can donate and would like to make an appointment, contact Carrie Bergquist at 281-9535 or cbergquist@riverviewhealth.org. You can also schedule your appointment online by visiting donors.vitalant.org.

Remember that there is no substitute for blood. It cannot be manufactured and is the “gift of life” that only human beings can give to one another.