PCSO: Erskine woman's death looks like Fentanyl OD, two in custody

The July 26 death of an Erskine woman on Minnesota Highway 102 a few miles from Fertile is being investigated as a Fentanyl overdose and two people are in custody, including a Crookston man.

The deceased female has been identified as Katie Elizabeth Flick, 32, of Erskine, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports. Her body was transported to UND Pathology for an autopsy.

The PCSO says that fake Percocet pills, known as M30, contain Fentanyl and “have been flooding the region” and have been the source of multiple overdoses.

The PCSO got the call at approximately 8:50 p.m. Monday reporting a possible death on the highway near Fertile. Upon the arrival of authorities and emergency responders, Flick was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgie Piatkoff, 29, of Erskine was transported by County EMS to RiverView Health in Crookston.

After an investigation, authorities suspected a Fentanyl overdose and Piatkoff, along with Andre Laschon Metcalf, 43, of Crookston were arrested, pending charges.

The PCSO says that approximately 16 M30 pills were recovered at the scene.

The Pine to Prairie Narcotics Task Force is investigating in collaboration with other agencies. Assisting at the scene Monday were the Fertile Fire Department, County EMS and Crookston Police Department.