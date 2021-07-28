Four local veterans to be honored Aug. 18 at ceremony at UMN Crookston

Times Report

Local veterans’ advocacy groups will honor four local veterans at the 2021 Veterans Recognition Ceremony, held during the Ox Cart Days Festival at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Veterans to be honored this year are Bob Blazek, Oscar Meyer, Paul Henre and Greg Newhouse.

Everyone is invited to the ceremony, which will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. in the University Teaching and Outreach Center on the northern edge of campus.

It will be followed by Ox Cart Days Ice-Cream Social.

The annual veterans recognition initiative is sponsored and supported by Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, UMN Crookston, Ox Cart Days Committee, KROX Radio and Crookston Times.