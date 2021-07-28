Crookston Dairy Queen to celebrate Miracle Treat Day July 29

Times Report

The Crookston Dairy Queen is celebrating an early Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 29.

That day, $1 or more from each Blizzard® sale will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network benefitting Sanford Children’s. The nationwide Miracle Treat Day will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28. Due to being a seasonal location, the Crookston Dairy Queen location decided to host Miracle Treat Day in the summer.

Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $159 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, The Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

Donations support life-saving research, special treatments, equipment and charitable care.