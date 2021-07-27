Crookston City Council puts water restrictions in place

Mike Christopherson

Citing the continued drought, the Crookston City Council has approved a resolution putting into effect a list of water restrictions in the community, which are now in effect and as of now will remain in effect until Oct. 1.

Here are the details:

• Crookston Splash Park hours of operation are being reduced from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will now be from 1 to 7 p.m. Public Works Director Brandon Carlson is also looking at reducing water flow levels at the park.

• Properties with odd last-digit addresses will be allowed to water their lawns on odd-numbered calendar days. Properties with even last-digit addresses will be allowed to do so on even-numbered days.

• Exempted from the watering restrictions are gardens, flowers, trees and shrubs and lawns seeded within the last 60 days.

• All watering must be done between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Several other cities in Minnesota and across the country are putting water restrictions in place as well, some considerably more drastic than Crookston's.

Carlson stressed that he’s “100% comfortable” with the current pumping from the City’s well fields east of town and that the community “has sustainable water.” The restrictions put in place, he added, are about “encouraging responsible use of water” but aren’t an indication that “we’re running out of water.”

Carlson said the City’s wells and groundwater levels are still benefiting from an extremely wet stretch dating back to around 18 months ago. Groundwater before the wet spell was found around 8 to 10 feet below the surface but afterward it was 2 to 3 feet down. Now, he said, it’s back to around 7 to 8 feet below the surface, around the same depth it was four years ago.

“If it stayed dry like this into next summer, there’s no doubt you’d see an impact,” Carlson added.