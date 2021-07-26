Volunteers sought for downtown Crookston walkability audit on July 31

Times Report

The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, University of Minnesota Extension, and City of Crookston would like to implement the AARP Walkability ToolKit on the side streets of Ash and Marketplace in downtown Crookston.

Each of the partners is recruiting volunteers who will implement the project on July 31 between 9 a.m. and noon. The DCDP is hoping to recruit 25 to 30 Crookston residents to help implement the audit on 10 blocks of downtown streetscape. This side-street audit planned by the DCDP will complement the efforts of the City of Crookston and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to bring the main thoroughfares of Main St. and Broadway into ADA compliance by 2030.

If you are interested in volunteering and have questions as to what is involved to be an audit volunteer, contact Rani Bhattacharyya at rani-b@umn.edu or 218 275-3444, by noon on July 29.