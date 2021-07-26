Night to Unite moves to UMN Crookston campus this year

Times Report

Night to Unite’s annual celebration of communities and law enforcement will be held not in Crookston’s Central Park this year but will move to the University of Minnesota Crookston campus.

All are welcome to the event on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with activities getting underway at 3 p.m. and the evening wrapping up at 7 p.m.

Walmart of Crookston, the event’s main sponsor, came forward with a financial contribution to fully support this year’s Night to Unite.

“We are thrilled that Walmart of Crookston has agreed to financially fund the entire event,” said Crookston Police officer Don Rasicot.

Rasicot, along with Connie Wilkins, Cathy LaJesse, Michelle Christopherson, Nell DeBoer, Shane Heldstab and Carrie Bergquist comprise the Night to Unite Planning Committee. Rasicot said the committee wanted to relieve the financial burden from small local businesses and with Walmart’s contribution and many others donating their services, he said it is a great testament to the Crookston community.

Rasicot said there will be action, events and food vendors on the Campus Mall at UMN Crookston. “So we encourage all parents, children and the entire community to stop out for some fun,” he added.

This year’s National Night Out Night to Unite is in its 38th year nationally and in its 18th year in Crookston. Nationwide, over 40 million people in over 15,000 communities attend the event every year, Rasicot noted.

With the construction expected to commence soon on a new RV campground in Central Park, Night to Unite has found a new home.

Here’s the schedule of events:

• 3-4 p.m.: 8th Annual Walt Keller Memorial Bingo

• 4:30-4:50 p.m.: National Anthem sung by Kitty Barstad, and Rasicot welcomes the crowd to the 2021 event. Rasicot will introduce CPD Chief Paul Biermaier, who will make some remarks and introduce the 2021 “Home Town Medical Heroes” who successfully carried us through the COVID-19 pandemic

• 5 p.m.: First prize give-a-way; prizes will be given away every 15 minutes

• 5:10-5:30 p.m.: Crookston Fire Department kitchen flashover demonstration

• 5:30-6 p.m.: Watermelon-eating contest and prize giveaway

• 6-6:25 p.m.: CFD vehicle extraction demonstration

• 6:25-6:30 p.m.: Golf-ball drop

• 6:50-7 p.m.: Golf-ball drop prize-winners announced